Akron's Battered Women's Shelter Opens its Doors This Week

The Battered Women’s Shelter of Summit and Medina Counties will begin accepting residents at its new facility on Wednesday. The shelter renovated the old Middlebury Manor Nursing Home in Akron, a move that doubled its capacity to 184 beds.

CEO Terri Heckman says bringing residents from two existing locations to the new facility will help reduce energy costs and overstaffing. The kitchen won’t be ready until late May, but Heckman says meals are being provided by local businesses and community members.

“So what we did was reach out to the community and ask them to help us by making a lunch or dinner for us for about the next 90 days. Believe it or not, 70 of those days are filled right now, and people are continuing to call.”

The Battered Women’s Shelter served more than 8,000 people last year at its Summit and Medina locations.

You can find information on how to donate by calling (330) 374 - 0740, ext. 112, or by visiting the shelter's website.