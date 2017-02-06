Couple Raises $1 million for Drug Treatment Center in Summit County

A Lake Township couple has raised $1 million that will go toward building a regional drug treatment center based in Summit County.

Shelly and Travis Bornstein started a non-profit called Breaking Barriers after losing their son to a drug overdose two years ago.

Travis Bornstein says education programs at the center will confront barriers to recovery, such as misconceptions about the nature of addiction and its effect on communities.

“We have a tendency to say, ‘That only happens to people from broken homes,’ or, ‘That only happens to people raised in the inner city.’ And it’s just not true.”

The Bornsteins hope to get funding from people who see the challenges of addiction firsthand, such as doctors, lawyers and judges. They estimate the total project will cost about $8 million to complete.