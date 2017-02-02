© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Community

Report Shows Human Trafficking is Rising in Ohio

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published February 2, 2017 at 8:48 PM EST
map of trafficking
POLARIS PROJECT
Ohio has some of the largest concentration of trafficking.

A new report from a nonprofit group says the human trafficking is on the rise nationally and in Ohio. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles talked to a state lawmaker who’s worked on the issue.

photo of Teresa Fodor
Credit JO INGLES / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Rep. Fedor says it's only now becoming clear how extensive human trafficking -- for sex and labor -- is.

 

The Polaris Project says 375 trafficking cases from Ohio were reported to a national hotline last year. That’s a 23 percent increase over the year before. Democratic Rep. Teresa Fedor, who has worked to pass legislation to crack down on the problem, says she’s not surprised.

“Now that we are really looking at it and looking at it deeply as far as recommendations to eradicate it, we are discovering how really bad it is," Fedor said.

The report shows one in four cases in Ohio involved someone under the age of 18. Fedor says she’s working on legislation that is specifically aimed at stopping human trafficking of children.

Tags

CommunityRep. Teresa Fedorhuman traffickingThe Polaris Project
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content