Francona Says the 2019 All-Star Game Will Reaffirm All That's Good About Cleveland

Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game is coming back to Cleveland. The Indians announced today that they’ll host the 2019 All-Star Game. During a previously scheduled appearance at Cleveland’s City Club today, manager Terry Francona called it a great opportunity, not just for the team.

“It’s going to be wonderful for the city of Cleveland. For the downtown, for people with businesses, restaurants, bars. It’s also, I think, a time for Cleveland to show just who we are, how we conduct ourselves, how we act. Let the world see that, and I think it’s going to be wonderful. Let the world see that. It’s a celebration of baseball, but I think it will end up being a celebration of baseball.”

This will be the sixth time Cleveland hosts the All-Star Game. The last time was 20 years ago. The year, 2019, also marks the 25th anniversary of Progressive Field.