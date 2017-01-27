Atwood Lake Resort Has a New Owner After Finalizing an On-Again, Off-Again Sale

The Atwood Lake Resort and Conference Center has a new owner.

Carroll County commissioners closed on the sale of the resort today after extending the closing date three times.

The buyer is Bill Burns of the Youngstown area, who offered a little more than a million dollars for the property. Jeff Ohler, the president of the Board of Commissioners, says he is glad the sale is complete.

“It’s one of the major items that we needed to cross off of our bucket list and we accomplished that this morning. We couldn’t be happier and we’ve got a client that’s going to provide the benefits back to the county that we were looking for by ultimately saving the demise of the lodge property. It was a beautiful facility…”

The lodge closed for the second time in March of last year after it was reopened in 2012. Burns was the high bidder for the property at an auction last summer.