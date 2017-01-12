© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
More Remains and Debris Found From Missing Plane as The Search in Lake Erie Continues

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published January 12, 2017 at 5:21 PM EST
photo of recovery ship
CITY OF CLEVELAND
Cold weather has hampered the search for the plane that went missing over Lake Erie on Dec. 29.

The search for a missing plane in Lake Erie concluded its 14th day today. Six people were on board when it left Burke Lakefront Airport on its way back to Columbus Dec. 29. So far officials have confirmed that they found the remains of one male and are doing DNA testing on additional remains found Wednesday.

Airport commissioner Khalid Bahhur says the primary focus of the search is finding human remains.

“Debris was secondary. If it’s a big piece, we’re recovering it. Unfortunately, we’re not going to be able to recover all of the debris because some of it is so small. But our primary focus [is] human remains and large parts of the aircraft.”

Those missing are John and Suzanne Fleming and their sons John and Andrew, and Brian Casey and his daughter Megan.

About 250 pieces have been found, including a wing, seats, engine, voice recorder and a mechanical data recorder. The federal government is investigating the plane’s disappearance.

Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010.  He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University.  While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
