Tips to Stay Ahead of Ohio Holiday Traffic This New Year's

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published December 30, 2016 at 5:28 PM EST
freeway__credit_shutterstock.com_.jpg
ODOT's new free phone app OHGO will allow drivers to see real time traffic speeds, traffic alerts and construction information.

Ohio AAA estimates 4.2 million Ohioans will travel more than 50 miles from their homes during this holiday season. 

The Ohio Department of Transportation says traffic volume increases an average of 33 percent over the New Year holiday. The agency reports the state has invested $2 billion dollars in roads and travel improvements.

More than 1,000 construction projects are currently in progress.

Motorists who want information on all of those projects can download a free phone app, OHGO. It gives drivers real time traffic speeds, construction zone information and traffic alerts.

The department advises motorists to watch their speed and wear their seat belts. There have been more than 1,100 traffic deaths in Ohio so far this year and in almost a third of those cases, the deaths involved people who weren’t wearing their seat belts.

CommunityOHGO apptraffic safety in OhioOhio Department of Transportationholiday travel
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
