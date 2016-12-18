© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Community

Hopkins Airport Is Ranked Worst, Again

Published December 18, 2016 at 11:06 PM EST
Cleveland Hopkins Airport
KEVIN NIEDERMIER
/
WKSU
Some of the renovating at Hopkins Airport that officials say contributed to the facility's low J.D. Power ranking.

For the second year in a row, J.D. Power has ranked Cleveland Hopkins International Airport the worst medium-size facility in the country.

Hopkins scored 704 out of 1,000 in the ranking, which measures accessibility, terminal facilities, check-in, baggage claim and food, beverage and retail options.

In a written statement, Interim Airport Director Fred Szabo says during the rating period Hopkins was undergoing major renovations which made navigating the facility difficult for passengers. He says since the construction was finished earlier this year, passengers have been pleased with the improvements.

Szabo says wait times at TSA checkpoints have also been shortened.

Though the airport scored low in this year’s J.D. Power report, it did improve by a few points over last year.                                  

The highest ranking medium-sized airport this year’s report is Indianapolis International.

Tags

CommunityCleveland Hopkins International AirportFred SzaboJ.D. Power
Related Content