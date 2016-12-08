Hattie's Cafe at the Summit County Courthouse to Close

Hattie's Café will be leaving the Summit County Courthouse at the end of the year due to financial issues.

The cafe, which employs adults with disabilities to train them for jobs in the community, is run by Hattie Larlham.

Dotty Grexa is the vice president of vocational services.

She says that while the decision was hard to make, the cafe is no longer needed for training purposes.

“We’ve got a very large location inside of Canal Place in Akron that is basically in the same vicinity that the courthouse is in and it’s an extremely large operation where we can do all of that training. So we made the decision that we really didn’t need to have (Hattie’s Café in the Summit County Courthouse) as a training site.”

She says all six employees at the courthouse will be moved to different jobs or training programs.

The courthouse is searching for a new local nonprofit to replace the café, which closes on December 23rd.