Arts in Stark Picks New Chairman

Arts in Stark has named Emil Alecusan as its new chairman.

Alecusan has worked with the Canton city school board, the city chamber of commerce and is the CFO and vice president of Brewster Cheese.

He has served on the Arts in Stark board for nine years

Arts in Stark President and CEO Robb Hankins says that he is perfect for the chairman position.

“I’ve been doing this for a few years around the country and I’ve never seen a community that devotes as many hours serving a community as Emil does,” Hankins said.

Hankins says that Alecusan’s biggest task will be improving tourism in Stark County alongside the opening of the Pro Football Hall of Fame village.

“When visitors come to the Hall of Fame village, we hope to bring those people to our tourism venue down to the city of Canton for starters and then have them start to extend their stays for maybe another day or so, and just see what we do have in Massillon,” Alecusan said.

The Hall of Fame village is expected to be complete by 2019.