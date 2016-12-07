TSA Instagram Account Recognized by Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone magazine has ranked the TSA's Instagram account at number four on its list of the best 100. The man behind that account lives in Butler County in southwest Ohio. Bob Burns also blogs for the TSA from his West Chester home. Each week, hundreds of thousands of people see photos and read stories about what the agency keeps off commercial flights.

"It definitely helps people see what we're finding. I know on Instagram alone, we see so many comments of people saying, you know, 'I didn't think TSA actually found anything, and this Instagram account has opened my eyes.' You know we find an average of 60-70 firearms a week in carry-on bags, nationwide, so a lot of people didn't realize that."

Burns worked at the TSA headquarters in Washington for several years, but eventually convinced his bosses he could do it just as easily from his home in Butler County.