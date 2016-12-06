Fire Officials Investigate Lack Of Smoke Detectors In Home Where A Fire Killed Four

The investigation continues into a house fire in Akron’s North Hill neighborhood that took the lives of two children and their parents.

City and state fire codes require smoke detectors near the sleeping areas of a home, and in a rental house the owner must provide them. But, Lt. Sierjie Lash of the Akron Fire Department says that wasn’t the case in the residence on East Tallmadge Avenue that went up in flames in early on Saturday.

“We have not found smoke detectors in the home. There was one smoke detector what you we call a base that you could secure one to. But there was no evidence of a smoke detector itself with in the house.”

Akron City ordinances indicated that a violation of fire code regarding smoke detectors can be a third-degree misdemeanor carrying up to a 60-day in jail term and a $500 fine. But Lash says in this case state and county agencies will also be involved in determining the appropriate course of action once the investigation is completed.

The fire early Saturday morning killed 36-year-old Omar Riley, 33-year-old Shirley Wallis, 9-year-old Aniyla Riley and 8-year-old, Shanice Riley. The girls' 12-year-old sister 12-year-old sister Shaniya Simpson remains hospitalized with a burn on her leg.