Akron Children's Museum Gets Ready to Set Up in Permanent Home at Lock 3

The Akron Children’s Museum will open its new permanent home at Lock 3 Friday.

The museum will hold its official ribbon-cutting at 7 p.m. during the park’s annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony.

The museum’s staff decided on Lock 3 after setting up a pop-up shop in the location last year.

Maggie Spangler is the visitor experience manager for the museum.

“Last year, the city came to us and asked if we wanted to a little pop-up as kind of a test to see if the space would work for us. So we were open for about two and a half months and had almost 10,000 visitors, so just based on that and all of the feedback, we decided to stay here and then the city approved.”

Interactive exhibits will include a climbing structure, a wind-tube area, giant Lego blocks to create toy cars and a maker workshop for children and adults.

The museum will be open Tuesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission is $5 for adults and children.