FirstEnergy is Hoping to Catch Wire Thieves by Offering a Reward

FirstEnergy is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of people stealing overhead wires in the Cleveland area. The thieves are posing as utility workers, knocking on residents’ doors, and telling them not to call when their power goes out.

FirstEnergy spokesman Mark Durbin says the theft is more than just inconvenient.

“They’re creating very dangerous situations by potentially having live wires on the ground, not to mention that the power is out for the people who had the wires chopped out outside their house.”

So far, incidents have been reported on Cleveland’s east side, and police are working with local scrap yards to catch anyone who might be selling the wire. Anonymous tips can be called in to Cuyahoga County CrimeStoppers at (216) 252-7463, or submitted online to FirstEnergy.