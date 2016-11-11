Veterans Talk About President-Elect Trump

Veterans of America’s wars were honored today. At a ceremony in the Cleveland City Hall rotunda, WKSU’s Kevin Niedermier talked with veterans about their feelings on President-elect Donald Trump.

Veterans are credited with helping Trump in his surprising win over Hillary Clinton. While some vets expressed concern, saying he lacks knowledge about world affairs, they’re taking a wait-and-see attitude. Greg Krol of Garfield Heights served in Vietnam, and as a veteran, he welcomes Donald Trump’s presidency.

“He’s going to support us. I think the veterans have been forgotten. I think now they’re going to be remembered. I think the V.A. is going to be straightened out. They’re going to be serving us, not their selves. And he’s like Ronald Reagan, peace through strength.”

Krol believes Trump will restore what he says is America’s lost respect across the globe.