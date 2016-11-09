Cleveland Income Tax Increase, School Levy Renewal Both Pass

In Cleveland, voters passed a renewal of a tax levy for the city’s schools. The levy first passed in 2012 was used to help fund the Cleveland Plan for reforming the city’s schools.

The CEO of the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, Eric Gordon, says the extension of the levy will allow the district to move on from what he called a period of disruption in the schools.

“I’m really interested in expanding our arts and music programming. I didn’t get to do that in the last four years, extra curriculars, more technology for kids, but all of those things in service to improved results.”

Gordon was at the United Steelworkers of America meeting hall in Slavic Village for an Election Night watch party. Mayor Frank Jackson was also there. Jackson campaigned for an extension of the levy, along with a half percent increase of the city’s income tax, which also passed.