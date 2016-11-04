With Francona and Santana in Place, The Cleveland Indians Hope For Next Year

The Cleveland Indians front office held its first press conference today since their World Series loss to the Chicago Cubs.

Indians President Chris Antoinetti and General Manager Mike Chernoff say they are excited for the future of the team.

Antonetti says the bulk of the roster will remain in place next year. The Indians have exercised options that keep Manager Terry Francona with the team through 2020, and Carlos Santana through next season.

“The thing that gives us confidence is that we have the bulk of our roster returning. We do have some key decisions and some key free agents in Mike Napoli and Rajai Davis specifically, but the vast majority of our roster is still going to be here for the foreseeable future and that’s a great foundation to do into the off-season with.”

Antoinetti says he is hopeful the team will re-sign Napoli and Davis for next season.