Despite a Comeback Late in Game 7, Cleveland Lets The World Series Slip Away to the Cubs

Cleveland’s baseball championship drought continues. The Indians lost Game 7 of the World Series to the Chicago Cubs last night 8-7.

The Cubs took an early lead and they seemed likely to win until the Indians tied it up in the eighth inning. Following a brief rain delay, the Cubs finally pulled it out in the 10th inning.

or the Cubs, the win breaks baseball’s longest stretch without a championship -- 108 years. Cleveland now holds the longest streak at 68-years. After the game, Indians fan Bob Chaciani of Concord said he can wait another year.

“The Indians have been to the '95 World Series, '97, and lived through all their up and downs. Sure we wish them a win today, but, it was a good game.”

Indian’s ace Corey Kluber started the game after beating the Cubs in two other games in the series. But Chicago took the lead with in the first inning with Dexter Fowler hitting a historic leadoff homerun.