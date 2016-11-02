Indians Loss Forces a Seventh and Deciding World Series Game Tonight Against the Cubs

The deciding Game 7 of the World Series is tonight in Cleveland. The Indians could have clinched the title with a win last night, but lost9-to-3 to the Chicago Cubs.

By the ninth inning, dejected Cleveland fans were filing out of the stadium as the Cubs increased their lead to six on a two-run homer. That followed a fourth inning grand slam and an Indians error earlier in the game that put the Cubs ahead for good. Brian Muldoon of Avon had expected the Indians to win their first title since 1948.

“When they dropped the ball between (Tyler) Naquin and (Lonnie) Chisenhall, I think that changed all the momentum, and that got (Josh) Tomlin out of sorts and it threw everything off. So, a one-zero deficiency they could overcome, but that three-zero started to be difficult.”

Muldoon also has tickets to tonight’s game, and he’s confident the Indians will win it all with ace pitcher Corey Kluber taking the mound for his third start of the series. Kluber won his first two outings.