The Cleveland Indians Return Home to Face the Cubs In Game Six

Game Six of the World Series takes place tomorrow night in Cleveland, following last night’s 3-2 loss to the Cubs in Chicago.

There were plenty of cheers during Game Five at Progressive Field, where a sold out crowd viewed the game on the stadium’s screens.

Kenneth Rose from Akron was there, and is not worried about the team losing Game Five.

“It’s not the end of the world. We’re going to go to Game Six and win, because we’re going to be at home; we have home-court advantage.”

Mary Ferrante from Middleburg Heights says this World Series feels different than the ones in the 1990s.

“I think our team is better because we don't have any prima donnas. They tell us they're like a family, and I believe they are.”

Elizabeth Eaton from Parma says, even though the team didn’t win, she humorously questions what's been happening in Cleveland sports, with the Indians in the World Series and the Cavs having won a title in June.

“Is the world coming to an end? Is this Cleveland? I need to pinch myself sometimes. And then I watch a Browns game and I'm reminded. God love ‘em, maybe next year, right?”