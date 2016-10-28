Indians Remain Upbeat As Tomlin Takes the Mound in Chicago

The Indians are in Chicago for Game 3 of the World Series against the Cubs tonight. The series is tied 1 game apiece, with the next three in the Windy City.

Indians pitcher Josh Tomlin gets the start tonight. He's gone 4-1 in his last seven appearances, including his two postseason starts. Indians manager Terry Francona says he feels confident with Tomlin on the mound.

“I just think he’s built to pitch good all the time," Francona says. "He’s going to compete, and he makes the opposing team beat him. He doesn’t walk people; you can’t run on him.”

The Cubs will start Kyle Hendricks tonight. Conditions will be rough on the pitchers with wind gusts at Wrigley expected at 40 mph.

The Indians’ 5-1 loss to the Cubs on Wednesday night in Cleveland was just their second defeat in the postseason. Now they head to Chicago for the next three games, where the fans will be celebrating the first World Series game to played there tonight in 71 years. Francona says he never under-estimated the Cubs, who had the best record in the majors this season:

“We’re playing a really good team,"Francona says. "All the things we talk about with our team, for us to beat ‘em, we have to do some things. And I think we can. And I think it’ll be fun trying. But it’s by no means going to be easy.”

Meanwhile, The Indians announced they will likely start designated hitter Carlos Santana in left field tonight. He's only played the position a few innings in his career. The Indians will be without a DH because they're playing in a National League ballpark.