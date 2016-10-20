Preparations are Underway for the Start of the World Series in Cleveland Next Week

Cleveland is getting ready for the Indians’ first World Series run in 19 years. The first game will be at Progressive Field in Tuesday. WKSU’s Kevin Niedermier reports on the sports frenzy in Northeast Ohio.

The World Series tickets went fast, too fast for Robert Kesizer of Wadsworth who got in line about a half hour before they went on sale at Progressive Field.

Credit KEVIN NIEDERMIER / WKSU / WKSU World Series ticket ran out before Robert Kesizer of Wadsworth could buy any.

“When they opened the box office at 10, the processing of the tickets was really slow, I think just because everybody’s online trying to get tickets. It took forever for each person. I was probably about tenth or eleventh in line, probably the first four people in line got tickets then they shut it down. All in all it was pretty orderly, but I’m pretty disappointed I didn’t get tickets, but that’s the way it goes.”

Indians officials say sales were supposed to be online only, but a mention was left on the team website that box office tickets would be available for the playoff games, and that confused some fans.

Meanwhile, nearby bars and restaurants are getting ready for the expected big crowds. Brendon Walton, who owns A.J. Roccos, a coffee house and bar less than a block away from the ballpark, is making plans.

“We have a unique situation here because we’re one of the smaller places here. We’ll probably condense our menu and people will order at the counter rather than table service because it’ll be pretty crowded. You know, on the beverage front, you’re definitely stacking up.”

Credit KEVIN NIEDERMIER / WKSU / WKSU Juan Pouak of Mavis Winkles Irish Pub and Restaurant in Twinsburg says its prepping for big World Series crowds

Indian’s fever is not confined just to Cleveland. Juan Pouak is kitchen manager at Mavis Winkles’s Irish Pub and Restaurant about 25 miles away in Twinsburg where preparations are underway.

“Everybody going crazy here, everybody here at the bar when they won the first three games and they won last night, and I think we can’t be more ready for the World Series. We ordered some extra stuff yesterday, and we’re going to start at the end of this week. We’re going to be ready for the World Series, we can’t wait.”

Northeast Ohio sports fans will have something else to celebrate Tuesday night. The Cleveland Cavaliers open the regular season at home, and before the game, the team will raise its championship banner and the players will get their rings.