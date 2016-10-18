The Indians Are One Win Away From World Series Berth

The Indians beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-2 last night to move within one win of a World Series berth.

The Indians bullpen pulled off its most impressive feat yet in these American League playoffs, taking over after Trevor Bauer's first-inning exit. Bauer was playing with 10 stitches in his pinkie finger after a mishap with his drone. Blood began dripping onto the mound, forcing him out of the game.

Manager Terry Francona commended his pitching staff. "About our bullpen, that's one of the most amazing jobs I've ever seen. I mean, starting with Otero to Manship to McAllister to Shaw, if anybody has a hiccup we probably lose. And they all made pitches, and against some really good hitters.

First Baseman Mike Napoli talks about his team's cohesiveness: "W e've come together as a group, as one, starting from Spring Training. It didn't happen overnight but going through the year we found our identity, how we play with each other and I think as a lineup we complement each other very well to win ball games. It's the little things. We know that we're not always going to be able to bat the ball all over the park. We do the little things to help us win."

Game four is today around 4 p.m. Ace Corey Kluber will be the Indians starting pitcher on short rest.