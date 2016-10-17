Portage County Wins Four Awards from Heritage Ohio

Heritage Ohio has presented Portage County with four awards for its revitalization efforts.

Three were given to the Main Street Kent program, which is coordinated through Heritage Ohio.

The program won Best Business for Off the Wagon, Best Event for the Kent Art and Wine Festival, and Best Street Manager for Heather Malarcik.

Heritage Ohio’s Executive Director Joyce Barrett says the Main Street program is vital to Kent’s growth as a city.

“I think that Main Street Kent is one of the significant parties responsible for the revitalization of downtown and I think that’s represented in these awards too. So when you look at other communities, why is Kent more successful? I think because of Main Street Kent.”

The other award in Portage County went to Ravenna’s Phoenix Block for Best Public Private Rehabilitation Partnership.

Goodyear Hall in Akron was recognized for best commercial rehabilitation.