Indians' Bauer Says He's Ready to Pitch Following Drone-Related Injury

Cleveland right-hander Trevor Bauer has pronounced himself ready to pitch Game 3 of the AL Championship Series, saying the stitches he needed after cutting his finger repairing a drone shouldn't be an issue tonight against Toronto.

Bauer brought a drone with him to a lighthearted news conference Sunday, and he briefly demonstrated how he cut his right pinkie on a propeller Thursday night. Bauer was initially supposed to pitch Saturday, but Josh Tomlin started instead and the Indians won to take a 2-0 lead in the series.

Bauer is set to face Marcus Stroman tonight. The Blue Jays have managed only one run through the first two games of the series, failing to take advantage of the Indians' injury-riddled rotation.

Meanwhile, injured Cleveland right-hander Danny Salazar threw what appeared to be a simulated game Sunday night at Rogers Centre. Salazar has been out since September 9th with forearm issues. The All-Star is not on the roster for the Indians in the ALCS, but he took the mound at the end of Cleveland's workout and threw to hitters.

Manager Terry Francona had not mentioned that Salazar was scheduled to throw when he held his news conference earlier Sunday.

Salazar went 11-6 with a 3.87 ERA during the regular season