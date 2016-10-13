Drivers Could Have Trouble Navigating Downtown Cleveland Friday

It’s going to be a busy day Friday in Cleveland, and getting around the city could be a little tricky.

The day kicks off with a campaign visit by President Obama, stumping for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, and ends with Game 1 of the American League Championship Series between the Indians and the Toronto Blue Jays.

And that means plenty of closures and restrictions in the downtown area. The Obama rally which takes place at Burke Lakefront Airport tomorrow morning isn’t supposed to start until 11:15, but parts of Lakeside and West Mall Drive will be closed as of 8 tonight. Additional closures for the rally go into effect in the morning.

The president’s visit is expected to wrap up around 12:30, but there are more potential traffic headaches later in the day. The city is instituting parking restrictions all around Progressive Field ahead of the first game of the ALCS, which is sold out. The gates open at 6 p.m.

And if that isn’t enough, the Cleveland Monsters, last season’s Calder Cup champs, open their season at the Q, with a special pre-game ceremony at 7.