Cleveland Rape Crisis Center to Will Open a Regional Office with $3 Million Grant

The Cleveland Rape Crisis Center is expanding thanks to a $3 million grant from the state Attorney General’s office.

The center provides community outreach, sexual abuse services on college campuses, and a 24-hour hotline.

The center’s president Sondra Miller says that the next step is to branch out from Cleveland and create a regional office in Westlake.

“We see survivors from every corner of Cuyahoga County and even beyond. The goal is really to meet survivors where they are. We know sometimes coming downtown can be a barrier to getting help, so we want our services to be accessible to people very close to home.”

Miller says the branch should be open by early next year. The grant money will also provide assistance for the center’s STAR program to combat human trafficking.

The grants were funded through the Victims of Crime Act and the State Victim Assistance Act.