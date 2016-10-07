Kluber Looks to Put Indians Up 2-0 Over Boston in ALDS

The Cleveland Indians look to go up 2-games-to-none over the Boston Red Sox in their playoff series today. The Indians hit three home runs and got strong pitching support in last night’s 5-4 win. This will be the first postseason start ever for pitching ace Corey Kluber.

“You get some of those jitters and stuff; there’s a chance you could pitch, so I think I’ve gone through some of that stuff. It’ll be my first postseason game so I’m sure they’ll be some nerves but at the same time I think I get nerves if it’s a live batting practice in spring training. I think it just means you care about you’re doing. So, I’m looking forward to it.”

He says he’s proud of his team that’s defied the odds all season.

“I think that it’s something that we can take pride in and build on is the fact that we’ve overcome those obstacles and we’ve stuck together. We’ve never really had that moment when people are pulling in different directions.”

After today’s game at Progressive Field, the series shifts to Boston for game 3 on Sunday.