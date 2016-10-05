A Documentary About Cheshire, Ohio, Is Coming Soon to the Big Screen

The story of a small town along the Ohio River being bought out by a large electric utility is now being told on the big screen. The documentary examines the buyout and the residents effected by pollution.

The film is titled “Cheshire, Ohio” and it explores what’s happened to the small Appalachian town more than 10 years after the $20 million AEP buyout.

Most of the residents decided to move because of the air pollution problems created by the nearby coal plant.

Eve Morgenstern, the film’s director, says those who moved and those who stayed all have important stories to tell.

“They are the witnesses to what happened; they also suffered the terrible loss of their town. A town that people lived in for generations, a centuries-old village,” Morgenstern said.

AEP says it has worked with the movie producers over the years but officials have not seen the film