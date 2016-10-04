Protesters Rebuke Cleveland Police Union for Trump Endorsement

About 80 people gathered in front of the Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association this evening to protest the union’s endorsement of Donald Trump for president.

The protesters are concerned that the police union’s endorsement will increase tensions between Cleveland police and residents, especially black residents who see Trump’s rhetoric as racist. And, they called for police union President Steve Loomis to step down for organizing the endorsement vote. Black Lives Matter Cleveland official Kareem Henton is one of the protest’s organizers.

“Most of us, for the most part, are not OK with the fact that Detective Steve Loomis has chosen to identify with one of the most polarizing presidential candidates in the history of this country.”

Steve Loomis says it’s hypocritical for the protesters to criticize his right of free speech while exercising their own. The protest followed a visit to the union hall earlier in the day by Trump supporter, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who accepted his candidate’s endorsement.