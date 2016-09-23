Morning Headlines: Trump Mahoning Campaign Chair Steps Down Amid Controversial Comments

The head of the Trump campaign in Mahoning County has stepped down after she made comments blaming racism in the US on President Barack Obama. Former campaign chair Kathy Miller, a real estate broker from Boardman, has apologized for that and other comments made this week to the British newspaper the Guardian that Democrats have called racist and bigoted. Youngstown radio host , Tracey Winbush, who is African-American, has been named the new GOP campaign chair in the predominantly Democratic Mahoning County

Akron unions weigh in on benefits changes

Akron’s public employee’s unions are weighing in a recent proposal by the city to change the benefits available to retirees. The city is considering having current retirees contribute towards their supplemental health benefits. It would end the benefit altogether for employees retiring in the future. The Akron Beacon-Journal reports the four unions issued a statement calling the move a clear violation of collective bargaining agreements recently signed with the city. They also accused the city of engaging in bad-faith bargaining. The mayor’s chief of staff tells the Beacon Journal the move does not affect primary health coverage nor is it negotiable.

Cleveland teachers reject contract

Cleveland’s teachers have rejected the deal reached between their union and the Cleveland Metropolitan School District. Cleveland.com reports the deal was rejected by just about a hundred votes, driven by what teachers feel is disrespect from the district in the form of abusive testing, poverty wages and vindictive administrators. The rejection casts a cloud over an upcoming school levy on the November ballot. Teachers union president David Quolke and a spokeswoman for the district both said they hope they can get back to the bargaining table to craft a new agreement.

Ashtabula sheriff's deputy indicated

A sheriff's deputy has been indicted on charges he beat two ATV riders who prosecutors say led authorities on a chase in northeast Ohio. Ashtabula County prosecutors say the driver of the ATV tried to hit Sgt. James Truckey during the chase in Jefferson on Sept. 11 and that Truckey attacked both riders once the chase ended and they were in custody. Authorities say Truckey then lied about the incident in a police report. An attorney for one of the ATV riders tells WJW-TV that his client suffered a concussion, broken nose and eye injuries.



LeBron James signs deal with NBC for sitcom

LeBron James has signed a deal with NBC to produce a sitcom set in Cleveland. The new show which will also be produced by Bill Lawrence, the creator of Scrubs and Cougar Town, would center around a white family that moves into a predominantly black neighborhood. This is the second deal James has struck with NBC for a scripted show. His production company recently reached a deal with NBC for a drama about a sports medicine doctor.

Christening the next Goodyear blimp

Savannah James is getting a special honor. The wife of Lebron James has been picked to christen Goodyear’s newest airship, Wingfoot Two. Goodyear Chairman Richard Kramer says the company has a long tradition of having strong, accomplished women christen their blimps, and Savannah James’ Akron roots and passion for the improving the community make her a natural choice. She joins a list of notable women who’ve been picked to christen the company’s blimps, including Amelia Earhart and Dr. Sally Ride.

Indians' magic number is four

The Indians can clinch the AL Central division title with just four more wins. They beat the Royals last night 5-2 wrapping up a successful home stand against last year’s world series champs. The Royals are trailing six other teams in the wild-card chase. Next up for Cleveland is the White Sox.

Browns' injury woes continue

Browns rookie wide receiver Corey Coleman could miss six weeks because of a broken hand. Coleman banged his hand on a defender while making a catch during practice on Wednesday. The first-round draft pick visited a hand specialist and was told he does not need surgery but will need four to six weeks to recover. Coleman's injury is the latest misfortune for the Browns, who already have lost four other starters, including quarterbacks Josh McCown and Robert Griffin the Third, in the first two weeks of the season.

Big matchup for Kent State

Kent State football is looking for its first win of the season this weekend, and they'll have their work cut out for them. They're on the road to take on the number one team in the country, Alabama. Meanwhile, the University of Akron will be hoping to build on its 2-1 start this season as it takes on Appalachin State at home.