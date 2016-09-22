Ohio once again has two well-known figures enshrined in Statuary Hall in Congress.

A statue of Ohio-born inventor Thomas Edison was unveiled in a ceremony featuring U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, both of Ohio’s U.S. senators and Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger.

Rosenberger says Edison is important not just for his inventions but because of his perseverance and determination.

“Never giving up, working hard, but most importantly, that it was believing in oneself that never allowed him to fail. Thomas Edison is reflective of the traditions and values that has built this country.”

Democratic U.S. Sen.Sherrod Brown says Edison was a great choice for the state’s second statue, joining Ohio-born president James Garfield.

Thomas Edison Takes His Place in Statuary Hall in Congress Sen. Brown's opinion of Edison. Listen • 0:13

“We’re a state of inventors and pioneers, of dreamers and creators. Thomas Edison lit the world. The Wright brothers vaulted us into the skies. John Glenn reached for the heavens. Neil Armstrong touched the stars.”

Edison’s statue joins one of Ohio-born President James Garfield. It replaces a statue of former Gov. William Allen, which the state took down in 2010 when Allen’s pro-slavery views came to light. Edison was the winner in a statewide contest for the new statue.