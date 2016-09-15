Deconstruction Begins on Gazebo Where Tamir Rice Was Shot By Cleveland Police

The gazebo where 12-year-old Tamir Rice was fatally shot by Cleveland police in 2014 is headed to Chicago next week.

Crews began deconstructing the structure Wednesday by scraping the shingles off the gazebo roof and removing the picnic table where Rice was sitting moments before police skidded to a stop beside him.

Amy Schachman is with the Rebuild Foundation of Chicago, which is overseeing the project.

"We have an agreement with the Tamir Rice Foundation to have it with us through February and then we’ll work with them either to keep the gazebo in Chicago or that the Rice Foundation would work with other organizations who are interested in bringing the gazebo to their cities for future projects."

A new Cleveland public school is slated to be built on the site. A butterfly garden planted after the shooting will remain temporarily.

At the request of Rice’s mother, a tree, rock and marker near the gazebo site will acknowledge the events of November 22, 2014.