© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Community

Ohio Lawmaker Proposes Super Day for Superman

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published September 13, 2016 at 1:28 PM EDT
Superman logo
SHUTTERSTOCK

Ohio has a hometown hero who’s been a main fixture in pop culture for decades. One lawmaker has come up with a new way of honoring the Man of Steel.

 

 

Since the 1930’s, Superman has gone from the pages of comic books to the soundwaves of radio, to the small screen and then the silver screen.

 

The Man of Steel was created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster in Cleveland. Now Cleveland Democratic Representative Bill Patmon wants to honor the hero’s origins by creating Superman Day on June 1.

 

“There are too few people who are mild mannered but down in their heart – they’re heroes. And this is one of those things that have stuck with me overtime.”

 

The state has already created a Superman license plate and Cleveland plans to build a Superman statute outside of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

 

Tags

CommunitySupermanBill PatmonJerry SiegelJoe Shuster
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow