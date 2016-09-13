Ohio Lawmaker Proposes Super Day for Superman

Ohio has a hometown hero who’s been a main fixture in pop culture for decades. One lawmaker has come up with a new way of honoring the Man of Steel.

Since the 1930’s, Superman has gone from the pages of comic books to the soundwaves of radio, to the small screen and then the silver screen.

The Man of Steel was created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster in Cleveland. Now Cleveland Democratic Representative Bill Patmon wants to honor the hero’s origins by creating Superman Day on June 1.

“There are too few people who are mild mannered but down in their heart – they’re heroes. And this is one of those things that have stuck with me overtime.”

The state has already created a Superman license plate and Cleveland plans to build a Superman statute outside of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.