Report Finds Ohio not Following Through on Proposals to Change the Death Penalty

A group that fights for an end to the death penalty in Ohio has issued a new report showing a task force’s recent recommendations are not being implemented.

In 2014, an Ohio Supreme Court task force of judges, prosecutors, lawmakers and other members issued 56 proposals to change the state’s capital punishment trial and execution process. But Kevin Werner with Ohioans to Stop Executions says only four have been adopted. He asking Ohio’s lawmakers to approve the rest.

“We want those recommendations to be fully adopted so that at least we know the system is a little bit more fair and a little bit more accurate.”

And Werner says there were five more death penalty cases last year than the year before. Ohio hasn’t put any inmates to death in almost three years since there has been a shortage of lethal injection drugs.