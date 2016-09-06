© 2020 WKSU
Report Finds Ohio not Following Through on Proposals to Change the Death Penalty

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published September 6, 2016 at 9:13 PM EDT
photo of death penalty gavel
DAVID CARILLET
/
SHUTTERSTOCK

A group that fights for an end to the death penalty in Ohio has issued a new report showing a task force’s recent recommendations are not being implemented.

In 2014, an Ohio Supreme Court task force of judges, prosecutors, lawmakers and other members issued 56 proposals to change the state’s capital punishment trial and execution process. But Kevin Werner with Ohioans to Stop Executions says only four have been adopted. He asking Ohio’s lawmakers to approve the rest.

“We want those recommendations to be fully adopted so that at least we know the system is a little bit more fair and a little bit more accurate.”

And Werner says there were five more death penalty cases last year than the year before. Ohio hasn’t put any inmates to death in almost three years since there has been a shortage of lethal injection drugs.  

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
