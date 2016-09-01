Ohio is Forming a Senior Citizen Coalition

A coalition has been created to deal with problems facing aging Ohioans.

The former director of the Ohio Department of Aging, Barbara Riley, will be leading a group of senior citizens and their caregivers to address important issues facing the state’s oldest citizens in some key areas.

“Seniors have choices about the kinds of services they receive, they have access to those services, the services are high quality and they are affordable.”

Riley says the state’s population is graying fast. In 2020, Ohio is expected to have 2.1 million residents 65 and over and that will grow to 2.8 million in 2040. Compare that to 2000 when there were only 1.5 million seniors in Ohio.