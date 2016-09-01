© 2020 WKSU
Ohio is Forming a Senior Citizen Coalition

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published September 1, 2016 at 12:23 AM EDT
photo of Barbara Riley
DAN KONIK

 A coalition has been created to deal with problems facing aging Ohioans. 

The former director of the Ohio Department of Aging, Barbara Riley, will be leading a group of senior citizens and their caregivers to address important issues facing the state’s oldest citizens in some key areas.

“Seniors have choices about the kinds of services they receive, they have access to those services, the services are high quality and they are affordable.”

Riley says the state’s population is graying fast. In 2020, Ohio is expected to have 2.1 million residents 65 and over and that will grow to 2.8 million in 2040. Compare that to 2000 when there were only 1.5 million seniors in Ohio.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
