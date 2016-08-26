National Probation and Parole Training Comes to Cleveland

The American Probation and Parole Association is holding its 41st annual training institute in Cleveland starting this weekend, and organizers expect about 1,200 criminal justice professionals to attend.

Cleveland was chosen for its recent success hosting conventions and Diane Kincaid, deputy director of the parole association, says that about 40 percent of the attendees are from Ohio.

She notes that workshops will cover both adult and juvenile corrections.

“That’s really where you want to start the ball rolling and keep it from going into the adult criminal justice system. So there’s really a lot of work going on: a lot of evidence-based practices now that has been a big push in the last few years for community corrections -- doing some research [and] knowing what works and why it works and how to reduce recidivism rates in our country.”

Kincaid adds that they’re expecting a greater interest in rehabilitation than there has been in a long time.

“A lot of our policymakers have realized that incarceration simply doesn’t pay: you can’t build yourself prisons to get out of a crime situation.”

Along with workshops and presentations, attendees will tour the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court. And there will be more than 70 exhibitors showcasing electronic monitoring and case management systems. The event is not open to the public.