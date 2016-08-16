Veterans Group Seeks Donations to Boost Low Supplies for Homeless Stand-Down Event

The Summit County Veterans Council is seeking donations for its annual Stand Down benefit.

The event provides poor and homeless veterans in the area with clothes, blankets and sleeping bags.

Event coordinator Dan Moore says the event usually gets about 80 to 90 percent of its resources from the Department of Defense, but supplies are low due to a warehouse fire in February.

Moore says the community is responding to the need.

“I had two companies call me today, and they’re going to get back to me in the next 24 to 48 hours, two big companies out of Akron. The newspaper that went out Sunday and today, and I guess we’re going to be on TV at 5:00 today, so I would assume that my phone is going to be ringing wildly in the next week.”

Donations can be made to the Summit County Veterans Council.

The Stand Down will take place Sept.13th.