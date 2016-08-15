Steve LaTourette's Life, Work and Humor is Memorialized by Republicans and Democrats

Family, friends and political colleagues gathered at the University Circle United Methodist Church today to remember former Northeast Ohio Congressman Steve LaTourette, who died of pancreatic cancer earlier this month.

Family members recalled LaTourette as loving and humorous; friends called him smart, loyal and humble. Among the nearly 300 people in attendance were many political figures including Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson, U.S. Sens. Sherrod Brown and Rob Portman, and Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine.

Former Democratic Cleveland Congressman Dennis Kucinich praised LaTourette for working with him across the aisle on issues like saving Northeast Ohio jobs and improving railroad safety.

“Whatever I needed, Steve was there to help, I mean we were really partners for 16 years. To say he will be missed is a cliché because this is somebody I loved.”

LaTourette left Congress in 2013 citing partisan gridlock, and spent the remaining years of his life working to spur cooperation in Washington.