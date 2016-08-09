Historic Schoolhouse in Green Destroyed by Arson Fire

The fire that damaged a historic building in Green this morning has now been ruled an arson.

The Lichtenwalter Schoolhouse at Boettler Park has been declared a total loss.

A number of artifacts were lost in the fire at the building, which was built in 1885.

Valerie Wolford, a spokewoman for the city of Green, says the building’s sentimental value cannot be replaced.

“It’s a part of a lot of our childhoods, from the standpoint that it’s been in our park when the park was formed and started. And we renovated it as a community in 2002, and since then, our third grade classes from Green Local Schools visit every year and they get to experience a day in 1885.”

The only parts of the building remaining are its brick shell and the school bell.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for any tips leading to an arrest.