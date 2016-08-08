Ohio State Fair Attendance Just Short of a Record

This year’s Ohio State Fair ended up just short of a record.

More than 921,000 people to the state fairgrounds – that’s the second largest fair attendance since the event was shortened from 17 days to just under two weeks in 2004. But that attendance figure is well short of the more than 982,000 fairgoers last year, and breaks a three year streak of attendance records starting in 2013. Fair General Manager Virgil Strickler isn't disappointed:

"Absolutely not. This was our second best fair ever in a 12 day fair. And look at all that hot weather that we had."

Strickler says he's pleased anytime the attendance figures top 900,000, and called the numbers that turned out “impressive.”

Previous fairs:

2015: 982,305 visitors

2014: 916,724 visitors

2013: 903,824 visitors

2012: 840,306 visitors

2011: 833,304 visitors

2010: 812,237 visitors

2009: 826,037 visitors

2008: 809,321 visitors

2007: 806,301 visitors

2006: 814,152 visitors

2005: 802,074 visitors

2004: 850,218 visitors