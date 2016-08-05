© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Community

Ohio Puts Inmates to Work With Cabin Building at State Parks

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published August 5, 2016 at 10:34 AM EDT
photo of Gary Mohr at cabin
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

A new state partnership has formed to increase the number of cabins available at Ohio’s parks -- built by Ohio’s inmates. 

While touring the Ohio Department of Natural Resources park at the Ohio State Fair, visitors can spot a newly built, single unit, air conditioned cabin. The cabin is a prototype of what the state plans to put in about 24 of its parks.

Inmates housed at the Chillicothe prison will be in charge of building more than 60 of these cabins.

Department of Rehabilitation and Correction Director Gary Mohr says this project can teach inmates skills and life lessons.

“If you think about it, one person’s not gonna build this; there’s gonna be a team of folks building this and I think in life, social-team-building and working with other people is pretty darn important,” Mohr said.

The state hopes to have the cabins ready to use by next summer.

Tags

CommunityDepartment of Rehabilitation and CorrectionGary MohrOhio Department of Natural Resourcesinmate rehabilitation
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow
Related Content