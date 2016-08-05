Ohio Puts Inmates to Work With Cabin Building at State Parks

A new state partnership has formed to increase the number of cabins available at Ohio’s parks -- built by Ohio’s inmates.

While touring the Ohio Department of Natural Resources park at the Ohio State Fair, visitors can spot a newly built, single unit, air conditioned cabin. The cabin is a prototype of what the state plans to put in about 24 of its parks.

Inmates housed at the Chillicothe prison will be in charge of building more than 60 of these cabins.

Department of Rehabilitation and Correction Director Gary Mohr says this project can teach inmates skills and life lessons.

“If you think about it, one person’s not gonna build this; there’s gonna be a team of folks building this and I think in life, social-team-building and working with other people is pretty darn important,” Mohr said.

The state hopes to have the cabins ready to use by next summer.