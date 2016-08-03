What You Need to Know About This Year's Perseid Meteor Shower

Astronomers are predicting the peak of this year’s Perseid meteor shower will take place the night of August 11th.

The annual shower will be easiest to see after moonset that night.

Jason Davis, planetarium director at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History, says this yearw will be an eventful one.

“In general, this year’s Perseid shower could be a very good one. So, Bill Cooke at NASA is predicting somewhere between 150 and 200 meteors per hour, and I would typically tell folks that if you saw 60 meteors an hour, it’s a good shower. This is roughly speaking three times that, so this is one I don’t think you’re going to want to miss.”

Davis says one of the best places to watch the shower is at Observatory Park in Geauga County.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vTXA5gYWtXs

He also warns that seeing the shower is dependent on the weather. If the weather does not cooperate on the 11th, the Perseid meteor shower will continue, but at a lesser rate, for the next few weeks.