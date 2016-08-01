© 2020 WKSU
New Bill Funds Use of Leftover Food

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published August 1, 2016 at 7:49 PM EDT
Cheryl Grossman
Legislative Service Commission

Many restaurants donate leftover prepared food to local organizations that serve hungry Ohioans.

But a new bill under consideration is meant to make that practice even more common. 

Republican State Representative Cheryl Grossman is one of the sponsors of a bill that would provide ten cents per pound to reimburse restaurants for prepared food donated to groups that feed poor Ohioans.

“The goal is to start encouraging restaurants to think in this direction that are not currently doing that and at 10 cents a pound would basically take care of the packaging and the set up and would be able to have a staff member do that.“

Grossman says the bill, which would provide a half million state dollars per year for the next two years for these packaging costs, doesn’t seem to have any opposition in the legislature.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
