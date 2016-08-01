Grassroots Effort Underway to Organize a New Cleveland Gay Pride Festival

A replacement event is being planned for Cleveland’s 28th annual gay pride festival that was canceled last week over safety concerns. Disappointment over the cancelation has spurred a grassroots effort to put together another festival.

Representatives from Cleveland’s LGBT community and the City of Cleveland met Sunday to start the planning. City Councilman Kerry McCormack was part of the gathering.

“There are about 20 community leaders working on everything from entertainment, music, logistics, the exact venue, timing. So all those details are being confirmed at this point and we should have more information very soon. But you can absolutely expect a diverse, inclusive, fun event.”

McCormack says the festival will be on August 13th, the date of the original event. He adds that there were no credible threats against that festival, and he’s sure the Cleveland police are capable of keeping the replacement event safe.