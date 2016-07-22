Cleveland Officials Are Proud of the Job Done on the RNC

Cleveland officials were all smiles Friday morning as they gave their final press briefing on the Republican National Convention, which most people have deemed a big success.

After major concerns about the city not being prepared, they say Cleveland has proven the naysayers wrong.

WKSU’s Kevin Niedermier reports on the wrap-up of the relatively trouble-free event.

“Cleveland Rocks!” says Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams, echoing the famous rock anthem.

Williams attributes Cleveland’s RNC success to years of planning, help from 28-hundred out-of-town law enforcement officers, a little luck, and lots of prayers.

Only 24 arrests were reported from protests that officers routinely de-escalated without violent force.

Williams says Cleveland will not send officers to the Democratic National Convention starting in Philadelphia next week, but what was learned here will be used there.

“We still have work to do here, so no we’re not going to Philly. We actually had officers from Philly here during the convention to observe. We’ve had conversations and will continue to have conversations with the command staff in Philly.”

But Williams says work continues in wrapping up a busy week in Cleveland.

"All of our officers are still on 12-hour shifts until tomorrow, and then we have our weekend coming up which we know is going to have a lot of things going on."

Mayor Frank Jackson believes the convention’s success will boost the city’s image as a place to visit, do business in, and to live.