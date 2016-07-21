Cleveland Police Chief Prays for Peace With Diverse RNC Protest Groups

Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams has been on the scene to help defuse some of the raucous protests during this week’s Republican National Convention. And following yesterday’s flag burning that led to several arrests, he says it was nice to participate in a group prayer for peace. He was asked to pray by a man from Texas who came to Cleveland offering “free hugs” to everyone following the Dallas police shootings. During a media briefing this morning Williams recalled the experience on Public Square.

“People were milling about, I mean you guys were there en mass, and the young gentleman, you know, everyone joined hands, I mean all kinds of people. We had Donald Trump supporters holding hands with Hillary Clinton supporters holding hands with anarchists holding hands with everybody else who was on the square and they all stood there and prayed together and it was a good thing, it was a positive thing.”

The organizer of the prayer, Joseph Offutt is with Kindness356 and says he plans to travel the country getting people to pray together and put their differences aside.