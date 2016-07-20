RNC Visitors Have a Place to Tweet Their Questions

Social media is playing a big role during this GOP convention. Many visitors with questions have asked them on Twitter and received an answer from an unexpected source. It's all thanks to a local social media hashtag: #AskCLE.

An old Charter One bank branch, just steps away from the hustle and bustle of East 4th street, is now the social media headquarters for local RNC organizers.

30 people from Destination Cleveland, the city's convention and visitors bureau, Thunder Tech -- a marketing agency, and more than a dozen volunteers have their eyes glued to computer monitors waiting for someone to tweet a question with the hashtag #AskCLE.

Destination Cleveland's Senior Interactive Manager Corinne Allie says, since launching the hashtag, they've received close to a thousand mentions on Twitter says.

"A big part of this is working with our partners at other organizations like Uber and GOP convention and RTA has been tremendous in terms of response when we don't know the answer to something and we want confirmation we are able to tag those folks on Twitter, and they respond quickly," Allie said.

Allie says the most popular question is about parking, the most unique --- is helping a delegate find her bus. and they've responded quickly.

The hashtag folks communicate with law enforcement if they see a post that is alarming and are on stand-by to share public safety info if needed.