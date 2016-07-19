© 2020 WKSU
Commuters Say Getting to Cleveland During the RNC is Not as Bad as They Expected

Published July 19, 2016 at 5:55 PM EDT
photo of commuters Angela Casey and Amy Numcheck
KEVIN NIEDERMIER
/
WKSU

The specter of congestion from the Republican National Convention in Cleveland prompted many downtown workers to take vacation or work from home. But people who decided to brave the street closings and crowds and make their normal commutes downtown are glad they did.

The commuters on Public Square, including Angela Casey of Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood, say this week’s RNC has actually made getting to work easier.

“We actually carpool. I live on West 25th so we take the Detroit-Superior Bridge to downtown. And actually my commute is better than it is normally. It’s only taken me three minutes and the parking garage, we have enough parking, so it’s been fabulous, I have no complaints.

Were you concerned before it started?

I was very concerned, especially with everything going on in the news and the violence and the protesters, I was very, very concerned. But actually I feel very safe in this city, it’s not very congested, there’s more than enough security, it gives me a real good comfortable feeling.”

Much of the rush hour improvements are attributed to regular commuters staying home. Public transit riders report that the trains and buses to downtown are not crowded and are running on time.

CommunityRNCDonald Trumpelection 2016
