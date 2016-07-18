Snow Plows Take to Northeast Ohio Roads for the RNC

It may be the middle of Summer, but the snow plows are out in Cleveland. For the four days of the Republican National Convention Ohio’s Department of Transportation is decking out its big maintenance trucks in the area with their winter road-clearing gear.

During busy public events, road obstructions like downed limbs, rubber chunks from tires, and debris from accidents can snarl already heavy traffic; and cause more accidents.

ODOT’s Amanda McFarland says that's why the plows are on the job in northeast Ohio this week. “We know the importance of keeping traffic moving for something like this which is going to be in the national spotlight, with tens of thousands of visitors coming to the Cleveland area. We want to make sure that they have a good experience and that they can get to their events and such on time.”

She says plow-equipped dump trucks can quickly get hazards and problems pushed off thoroughfares and into areas where the full clean-up won’t be in the way.